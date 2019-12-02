Penn State Women’s Volleyball get 11th overall seed in NCAA Tournament

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State Women’s Volleyball quest for an eighth national title begins Friday.

The Nittany Lions earned the number 11 overall seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. With the high seed, Penn State will host first and second round games beginning Friday night at Rec Hall, where they will take on Princeton at 7:30 pm. Should they win, they will take on the winner between American and Towson Saturday night.

This marks the 39th consecutive season the Nittany Lions are in the NCAA Tournament. Penn State joins Stanford as the only two programs to play in every NCAA Tournament, while Russ Rose is the only head coach to appear in all 39. Rose is also the all-time leader in NCAA Tournament wins with 101.

Penn State is 7-2 all-time against Princeton, with both losses coming all the way back in 1977. The teams haven’t played since 2010. The Lions are unbeaten at 8-0 against American and are 1-0 against Towson.



All session are now on sale online at GoPSUSports.com, in person at the athletic ticket office at the BJC Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4:30 pm and by calling 1-800-NITTANY to purchase over the phone. Single session tickets will only be available at the door the night of each match/matches.