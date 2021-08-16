Penn State women’s volleyball drops to No. 12 in preseason coaches poll

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) ranked their top-25 teams heading into the 2021 season, placing Penn State at No. 12.
The 2021 #AVCA 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐃𝐈 𝐓𝐨𝐩-𝟐𝟓 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐥 is 𝐎𝐔𝐓!— AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) August 16, 2021
Congrats to @TexasVolleyball on the #1 ranking.
🔗https://t.co/PLxvptvf91 pic.twitter.com/vCMGXdtSHj
Last season, the Nittany Lions opened at the No. 9 spot in the preseason AVCA rankings. But, an early NCAA Tournament elimination and 10-6 final record, forced the team down three spots to No. 12 ahead of the 2021 season.
Of the Big Ten, Penn State is one of six teams included with Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, Purdue and Ohio State all landing spots in the top 12.
The team will open their season away against Georgia tech, Aug. 27.
