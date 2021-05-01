Penn State women’s soccer tops Vandy

CARY, NC- (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s soccer faced off against Vanderbilt in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament on Saturday.

The score was tied 0-0 at halftime, but in the second half, Junior Rachel Wasserman is sprung on the left wing, and sent a ball across the top of the box to Kristin Schnurr.

Schnurr was able to get a toe on the ball to put the Nittany Lions up 1-0 in the 63′ minute.

About ten minutes later, Sam Coffey sends a corner kick to the back post that is headed down and off the post. It falls to freshman Eva Alonso, who headed it for the goal in the 74′ minute.

Penn State wins 2-0 over Vanderbilt, and the Nittany Lions will play Wednesday in the third round of the tournament.

In the first round, the Nittany Lions beat Alabama State 5-0 on Wednesday.