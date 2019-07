Two former Penn State players will compete for a world championship with Team USA in the World Cup Final Sunday.

Defender Ali Krieger and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher played college soccer at Penn State.

Penn State women’s soccer coach Erica Dambach announced the plans to host a free watch party at Panzer Stadium Sunday.

What a game, congratulations @USWNT and WHAT A SAVE by Alumna Alyssa Naeher(➡️@AlyssaNaeher)



Join Head Coach Erica Dambach (➡️@EWalsh7)& the team Sunday at 11 AM as we cheer on TEAM USA🇺🇸



⚽️ Championship Game Watch Party

📍Penn State Lacrosse Panzer Stadium

🎟 FREE FOR ALL FANS pic.twitter.com/eP5NMPlRpr — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) July 2, 2019

As you can see, the watch party is free to the public at the lacrosse stadium.

Team USA will play the winner of Netherlands and Sweden in the World Cup Final.