Penn State women’s soccer racks up postseason awards

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The regular season Big Ten champions took home plenty of postseason hardware Wednesday.
The Nittany Lions took home forward, midfielder, coach and co-freshman of the year honors from the Big Ten.
- Ally Schlegel: Big Ten Forward of the Year
- Sam Coffey: Big Ten Midfielder of the Year
- Eva Alonso: Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year
- Erica Dambach: Big Ten Coach of the Year
Schlegel leads the Big Ten in goals scored, game-winning goals and points.
Schlegel, Coffey and Frankie Tagliaferri earned First Team All-Big Ten honors as well. The full Big Ten postseason teams are listed below:
First Team All-Big Ten
Forward Ally Schlegel
Midfield Sam Coffey
Midfield Frankie Tagliaferri
Second Team All-Big Ten
Forward Payton Linnehan
Defender Eva Alonso
All Freshman Team: Defender Eva Alonso
Sportsmanship Award: Kerry Abello