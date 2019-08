Preseason No. 6 Penn State women’s soccer welcomed No. 3 Stanford to Jeffrey Field in front of more than 5,000 fans Friday night.

Stanford defeated Penn State 2-1 to open the season.

With both of Stanford's goals in Friday's 2-1 win at Penn State, Catarina Macario moves into 10th place in program history with 33 career goals in 45 appearances on The Farm.



Stanford Women's Soccer

The Cardinal would score a goal in each half to put away Penn State. Kate Wiesner had the Nittany Lions only goal of the game.