Penn State women’s soccer downs Illinois Thursday

With a World Cup champion in the house, Penn State women’s soccer scored two goals in the second half to edge Illinois 2-1 Thursday.
The team welcomed back former goalkeeper Ali Krieger to Jeffrey Field.
Krieger won a World Cup championship with Team USA as the country’s starting goalkeeper. She watched her college team pull off a come-from-behind win Tuesday.
Sam Coffey scored the game-tying goal in the 49th minute. Kerry Abello would score the game-winning goal for Penn State.
