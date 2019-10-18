Penn State women’s soccer downs Illinois Thursday

With a World Cup champion in the house, Penn State women’s soccer scored two goals in the second half to edge Illinois 2-1 Thursday.

The team welcomed back former goalkeeper Ali Krieger to Jeffrey Field.

So honored to be here tonight! Thank You, @EWalsh7 for everything you’ve done and continue to do for @PennStateWSOC ! You’re a legend!💙🙌🏽🤗 #WeAre https://t.co/izB5jeL8y0 — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) October 17, 2019

Krieger won a World Cup championship with Team USA as the country’s starting goalkeeper. She watched her college team pull off a come-from-behind win Tuesday.

Sam Coffey scored the game-tying goal in the 49th minute. Kerry Abello would score the game-winning goal for Penn State.

Watch the video above for more.