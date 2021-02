STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State women’s hockey team has not lost since December 12.

The Nittany Lions defeated Robert Morris 2-1 Friday night to kick off a two-game series. Olivia Wallin tied things up in the second period and Kiara Zannon netted the eventual game-winning goal in the third.

Penn State moves to 10-1-2 overall and will play RMU again Saturday at 2 p.m.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.