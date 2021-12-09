Penn State Women’s Basketball snaps four game losing streak with win over Rutgers

Penn State Women’s Basketball snapped a four game losing streak, defeating Rutgers 52-48 in their return to the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Lady Lions won the tight game thanks to a defense that forced 23 turnovers and all the second unit providing 29 points off the bench.

Penn State struggled shooting the ball, only making three triples in the game, but they made them count. McKenna Marisa came into the game second in the Big Ten in scoring and she led the Lady Lions with 16 points.

Up next for the Lady Lions is a home date with Youngstown State on Sunday.