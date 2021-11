Penn State defeated Long Island University in Women’s Basketball 85-66 to open up the season. The Lady Lions were led by Ali Brigham and Makenna Marisa who had 20 and 19 points respectively.

The Lady Lions shot 45% from the field as well as 35% from beyond the arc to pace the offense as Penn State held the lead for almost the entire game.

Up next for Penn State is a home match on Thursday against Rider.