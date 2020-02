The Penn State Lady Lions saw a rough streak stretch even farther at Nebraska Thursday night.

Nebraska defeated Penn State 75-58 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Penn State freshman Makenna Marisa led the Lady Lions with 15 points. Nebraska would use a strong third quarter to down Penn State hitting 11-14 shots in that span.

The loss drops Penn State to 1-13 in Big Ten play and 7-18 overall.