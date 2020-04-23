Penn State wide receivers coach transitioning to Happy Valley during pandemic

Penn State hired a new wide receivers coach in January, and now he is still trying to settle into Happy Valley during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Taylor Stubblefield came to Penn State from the University of Miami. He said he has not moved into his new house yet. He spoke to media members via video conference Wednesday from an RV in his home state of Washington. He said he is back home to deal with a family matter.

