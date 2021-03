UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Micah Shrewsberry has been officially introduced as the head coach for Penn State men's basketball.

Shrewsberry described the role at Penn State as a "dream" as he took questions for the first time since the announcement. He says that in his career he has received a lot of "no's" which has cultivated an underdog mentality. It's the mentality that he hopes his future teams to adopt as well.