Penn State vs. Purdue – Scoring Updates

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Follow along for live scoring updates of Penn State’s homecoming game against Purdue.

Second Quarter–

Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer finds Amad Anderson for a 15 yard touchdown. Penn State now leads 28-7.

Sean Clifford finds Pat Freiermuth for an eight yard touchdown. Penn State leads 28-0 with 14:17 left in the second quarter.

First Quarter–

At the end of the first quarter, Penn State leads 21-0.

Sean Clifford throws a 72 yard touchdown to Jahan Dotson. Penn State leads 21-0 with 5:20 left in the first.

Sean Clifford runs it in from a few yards out for a touchdown. Penn State leads 14-0 with 7:04 left in the first quarter.

Sean Clifford finds KJ Hamler for a 23 yard touchdown. With 10:22 left in the first quarter, Penn State leads 7-0.