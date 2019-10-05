Penn State vs. Purdue – Scoring Updates

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Follow along for live scoring updates of Penn State’s homecoming game against Purdue.
Second Quarter–
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer finds Amad Anderson for a 15 yard touchdown. Penn State now leads 28-7.
Sean Clifford finds Pat Freiermuth for an eight yard touchdown. Penn State leads 28-0 with 14:17 left in the second quarter.
First Quarter–
At the end of the first quarter, Penn State leads 21-0.
Sean Clifford throws a 72 yard touchdown to Jahan Dotson. Penn State leads 21-0 with 5:20 left in the first.
Sean Clifford runs it in from a few yards out for a touchdown. Penn State leads 14-0 with 7:04 left in the first quarter.
Sean Clifford finds KJ Hamler for a 23 yard touchdown. With 10:22 left in the first quarter, Penn State leads 7-0.