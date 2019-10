He is one half of the "flow bros" who kick the corn out of the ball on game days.

Penn State punter Blake Gillikin is coming off of his best game so far this season. He earned Big Ten special teams player of the week honors after pinning three punts inside Iowa's 10-yard line. He gave the Hawkeyes an average starting field position at the 18-yard line in Penn State's 17-12 win.