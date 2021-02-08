Penn State vs. Iowa wrestling dual postponed

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – It might be the most anticipated dual in Big Ten wrestling. Now, you will have to wait a bit longer.

Penn State’s home dual against No. 1 Iowa is postponed because of COVID-19 concerns with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The dual was originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. Iowa has paused all in-person team activities.

Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands tested positive for COVID-19 last week and would have had to stay home if the dual had happened as scheduled.

Both teams will work to reschedule the dual.

Last season, Iowa defeated Penn State 19-17 in Iowa City. It was Penn State’s first Big Ten loss since 2015.