Penn State vs. Indiana- Scoring Update

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Follow along as we bring you live scoring updates as Penn State looks to bounce back against Indiana at noon today.

First Quarter:

At the end of the first, Penn State leads 17-14.

Sean Clifford runs for a 38-yard touchdown. Penn State leads 17-14 with 1:03 left in the first.

Peyton Ramsey runs it in for a one yard touchdown. Indiana leads 14-10 with 3:27 left in the first.

Jake Pinegar makes a 47 yard field goal to put Penn State back in the lead 10-7 with 6:22 left in the first quarter.

Indiana’s Peyton Ramsey finds Ty Fryfogle for a 38 yard touchdown. The game is tied at 7 with 9:31 left in the first.

Sean Clifford finds Nick Bowers for a 12-yard touchdown. Penn State leads 7-0 with 12:04 left in the first quarter.