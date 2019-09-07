Penn State vs. Buffalo – Scoring Updates

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Follow all of the scoring updates on the Penn State football game as they take on the Buffalo Bulls.

Second Quarter:

Buffalo knocks in a 32-yard field goal to trim the Penn State lead to 7-3, with 9:42 left in the second quarter.

Buffalo quarterback Matt Myers finds Julien Bourassa for a 6 yard touchdown. Buffalo leads 10-7 with 11 seconds left in the second quarter.

Penn State trails Buffalo at the half, 10-7.

First Quarter:

Sean Clifford finds Jahan Dotson for a 28 yard touchdown. Penn State leads 7-0, 8:50 left in the first quarter.

Buffalo misses a 49 yard field goal. With 5:55 left in the first, Penn State still leads 7-0.

End of the first quarter. Penn State leads 7-0.