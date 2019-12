Penn State volleyball is heading back to California for its NCAA tournament regional.

The Nittany Lions will play Cincinnati Friday at 8 p.m. ET in Palo Alto, CA in its NCAA Regional Semifinal. The game is streamed online on ESPN3. It is the second-straight year Penn State will head to Stanford for NCAA regional play.

Penn State is one of 16 teams left playing in the NCAA Tournament. With a win, the team will play host Stanford or Utah Saturday at 10 p.m. ET for a chance to make the Final Four.