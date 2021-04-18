Penn State volleyball falls to Texas in Regional Semifinal

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State volleyball saw its season end in the NCAA Tournament Sunday night.

No. 13 seed Penn State took a loss to No. 4 seed Texas in four sets in the Regional Semifinals. Penn State won the first set 25-23 before dropping the next three (25-23, 18-25, 28-30, 17-25).

Jonni Parker had an explosive game finishing with 20 kills. She had nine kills in the first set alone. Kaitlyn Hord also added 13 kills.

It marked the 40th-straight NCAA tournament appearance for Penn State and the program’s 18th-straight trip to the Regional Semifinals.

