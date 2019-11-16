Penn State uses late drive to surge past Indiana, 34-27

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) eludes Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden (47) on his way to score a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A late drive that spanned over nine minutes of the fourth quarter help push Penn State against a pesky Indiana team.

Fourth Quarter:

Penn State wins 34-27.

Indiana knocks in a short field goal to cut the Penn State lead to 7 with 12 seconds left in the game.

Sean Clifford runs in a one yard touchdown to cap off a 18 play, 75 yard driving spanning 9 minutes and 1 second. Penn State leads 34-24 with 1:44 left in the fourth.

Peyton Ramsey runs in a one yard touchdown. Penn State leads 27-24 with 10:48 left in the fourth quarter.

Third Quarter:

At the end of the third, Penn State leads 27-17.

Indiana knocks in a short field goal to cut Penn State’s lead to 27-17.

Journey Brown runs in a 35 yard touchdown after a Indiana turnover. Penn State leads 27-14 with 10:24 left in the third quarter.

Second Quarter:

Penn State leads at the half, 20-14.

Jake Pinegar knocks in a 27-yard field goal to extend Penn State’s lead to 20-14 with 3:03 left in the second quarter.

First Quarter:

At the end of the first, Penn State leads 17-14.

Sean Clifford runs for a 38-yard touchdown. Penn State leads 17-14 with 1:03 left in the first.

Peyton Ramsey runs it in for a one yard touchdown. Indiana leads 14-10 with 3:27 left in the first.

Jake Pinegar makes a 47 yard field goal to put Penn State back in the lead 10-7 with 6:22 left in the first quarter.

Indiana’s Peyton Ramsey finds Ty Fryfogle for a 38 yard touchdown. The game is tied at 7 with 9:31 left in the first.

Sean Clifford finds Nick Bowers for a 12-yard touchdown. Penn State leads 7-0 with 12:04 left in the first quarter.