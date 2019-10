Trace McSorley wearing the “Generations of Greatness” throwback uniforms last worn in 2017. Courtesy of PennLive.com.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the spring, Penn State announced they would be wearing their “Generation of Greatness” uniforms for their homecoming game against Purdue.

The uniform features numbers on the helmet, white cleats (which are normally black) and grey face-masks, Additionally, the pants of the uniform feature a blue stripe, and the jersey’s sleeves end with a white stripe.

Penn State last wore these uniforms against Indiana in 2017, when it was initially unveiled.