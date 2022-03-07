INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WTAJ) – Penn State will open the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, March 9 against 14th-seed Minnesota.

Penn State will be 11 seed.

The Nittany Lions and Gophers split the regular-season series, with each team winning on their home court.

The winner between the Nittany Lions and Gophers will take on sixth-seeded Ohio State in the second round on Thursday night.

All-time, Minnesota is 4-0 over Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament. The teams last met in the second round of the 2019 tournament, where no. 7 Minnesota beat no. 10 Penn State 77-72 in overtime.

