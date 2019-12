UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s bowl game is set. They will take on Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.

It’s Official: #PennState will face Memphis in the 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl! 🔵⚪️#WeAre pic.twitter.com/GseyJ8De1O — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 8, 2019

The game is set to take place Saturday, December 28 at noon ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

This will be Penn State’s first Cotton Bowl appearance since 1974. Penn State finished the regular season 10-2, with losses to Ohio State and Minnesota.

Memphis won the AAC Championship yesterday and enter the game 12-1.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams.