Penn State to host Miami in Big Ten/ ACC Challenge

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State men’s basketball will play Miami in the Big 10/ACC Challenge at the Bryce Jordan Center on December 1.
This will be the 23rd annual meet-up between the conferences
The Nittany Lions are 11-9 all-time in Big 10/ ACC Challenge games, with the most recent win coming on the road last season at no. 15 Virginia Tech.
Penn State is 3-0 all-time against Hurricanes, with the most recent matchup more than two decades ago in the NIT first round.
The Big 10 has won the last two seasons of the challenge, but the ACC leads all-time at 12–7–3.
Two games are scheduled for Monday, November 29…. with 6 each on Tuesday and Wednesday…..
The start times are TBD.
Monday, November 29
Notre Dame at Illinois
Iowa at Virginia
Tuesday, November 30
Indiana at Syracuse
Minnesota at Pittsburgh
Northwestern at Wake Forest
Duke at Ohio State
Florida State at Purdue
Clemson at Rutgers
Wednesday, December 1
Virginia Tech at Maryland
Michigan at North Carolina
Louisville at Michigan State
Nebraska at NC State
Miami at Penn State
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech