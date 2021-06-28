Penn State to host Miami in Big Ten/ ACC Challenge

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State men’s basketball will play Miami in the Big 10/ACC Challenge at the Bryce Jordan Center on December 1.

This will be the 23rd annual meet-up between the conferences

The Nittany Lions are 11-9 all-time in Big 10/ ACC Challenge games, with the most recent win coming on the road last season at no. 15 Virginia Tech.

Penn State is 3-0 all-time against Hurricanes, with the most recent matchup more than two decades ago in the NIT first round.

The Big 10 has won the last two seasons of the challenge, but the ACC leads all-time at 12–7–3.

Two games are scheduled for Monday, November 29…. with 6 each on Tuesday and Wednesday…..

The start times are TBD.

Monday, November 29

Notre Dame at Illinois

Iowa at Virginia



Tuesday, November 30

Indiana at Syracuse

Minnesota at Pittsburgh

Northwestern at Wake Forest

Duke at Ohio State

Florida State at Purdue

Clemson at Rutgers



Wednesday, December 1

Virginia Tech at Maryland

Michigan at North Carolina

Louisville at Michigan State

Nebraska at NC State

Miami at Penn State

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech