Penn State tight end named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Junior tight end at Penn State, Pat Freiermuth, was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list announces Thursday.

The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the season’s outstanding college football receiver regardless of position.

Freiermuth is one of 55 players on the watch list. Former Penn State wide receiver Bobby Engram was a winner of the award in 1994 and a finalist in 1995.

The 2020 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Foundation Chairman George Avant, Jr., keynoter and college hall of famer Chad Hennings, and college and pro football hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff before 550 patrons at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Penn State on 2020 Watch Lists

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons