Penn State tight end Freiermuth means business about making his mark

Pat Freiermuth just finished up his sophomore season and had a unique opportunity to throw his name into the NFL Draft pool.

Instead, he returned to Penn State with two years of eligibility remaining. Freiermuth played a year of prep school football before coming to Penn State allowing him to become draft eligible after his sophomore season.

Freiermuth has been at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he deleted his social media about a month ago to help him focus on the upcoming football season.

He also said he hopes to win the Mackey Award that goes to college football’s top tight end. He had 43 catches for 507 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. He earned All-American honors as a freshman and sophomore.