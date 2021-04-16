Penn State sweeps North Carolina A&T to set up NCAA match with Longhorns

OMAHA, Neb. (WTAJ) – Penn State volleyball will have a matchup with another program with championship tradition.

Penn State swept North Carolina A&T in straight sets late Thursday night in the second round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

Penn State had not played a match since March 20. The Nittany Lions missed the last four matches of the regular season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Penn State will next play No. 4 seed Texas in the round of 16. The Nittany Lions and Longhorns will go head to head this coming Sunday, April 18.

