Penn State softball sweeps doubleheader for first series win of the season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State softball put together a turnaround type of a weekend.

The Nittany Lions defeated Rutgers twice Saturday to win three out of the four game series. Penn State handed the Scarlet Knights a 4-2 loss in game one and a 4-3 loss in game two.

Ally Kurland homered twice in game one. In game two, Lilia Crouthamel went 2-4 with 3 RBI including the go-ahead runs in the bottom of the 6th inning on an RBI double.

Penn State will head to East Lansing next weekend for a four-game series with Michigan State.

