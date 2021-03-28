Penn State softball picks up first win under coach Clarisa Crowell

LINCOLN, Neb. (WTAJ) – The wait is over for Penn State softball.

Penn State defeated Nebraska 7-5 in eight innings Sunday to pick up its first win under new head coach Clarisa Crowell. The team is now 1-15 on the season.

Junior Chelsea Bisi gave Penn State the two-run lead in the top of the eighth. Pitcher Vanessa Oatley picked up the win in the circle following Bailey Parshall who threw 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts.

Freshman Melody Coombs had a career day in the batters box going 4-5 with her first career home run.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.