Penn State softball drops doubleheader in first home games since 2019

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Thanks to the COVID cancellation of the latter half of the 2020 season, Penn State softball had not played at Beard Field in 699 days.

Penn State took two losses in a doubleheader to Ohio State Saturday. The Buckeyes handed Penn State a 2-1 loss in game one and a 9-3 loss in game two.

Penn State dropped to 1-17 on the season.

The Nittany Lions will look to get their first home win under Clarisa Crowell Sunday at Noon. The teams will finish the four-game series out on Monday.