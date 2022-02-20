Penn State shutout Rider; ends dual season undefeated

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – No. 1 Penn State wrestling capped off the dual season in a dominant fashion, beating Rider 45-0 to end the year with a perfect 17-0 record.

The win was the Nittany Lions’ second dual shutout of the season. This is the sixth time under Cael Sanderson that the Nittany Lions have gone undefeated in the dual season.

Penn State has the nation’s longest Division I dual win streak, at 28.

The Nittany Lions turn towards the 2022 Big Ten Championships in Lincoln, Ne. on March 5-6.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.