UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — With Big Ten Media Day right around the corner, the conference announced their Preseason Honors. The 10 selections were made by a media panel which selected five members from both the East and West divisions.

Leading the way was Ohio State with three players which includes the only unanimous selection in C.J Stroud as well as TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed and Michigan running back Blake Corum rounded out the five East division players.

The West division was paced by a pair of players from Wisconsin in running back Braelon Allen and linebacker Nick Herbig. Those two are joined by Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell, Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, and Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skroronski.