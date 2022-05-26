OMAHA, Ne. (WTAJ) — Penn State beat Iowa 5-2 in the first round of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament.

Matt Wood’s three-run homer in the sixth inning helped the Nittany Lions win their first conference tournament game since 2008.

The Nittany Lions had 15 strikeouts on the day, bringing the season total to 492, which is a program record.

Iowa’s two runs came off only two hits.

Penn State will play Rutgers on Friday 40 minutes after the end of Iowa vs. Purdue, which is expected to be around 2 P.M. ET.