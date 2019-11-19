Penn State-Rutgers set for afternoon kick

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State’s final home game of 2019 now has a start time.

The Nittany Lions will kick off their Senior Day game with Rutgers on Saturday November 30th at 3:30 pm with the game airing on the Big Ten Network.

Penn State is 27-2 all-time against Rutgers, including a 15-2 mark in home games. The last time the teams met, Penn State posted a 20-7 win in Piscataway thanks in part to two touchdown receptions by Pat Freiermuth and three takeaways by the Nittany Lion defense.