Penn State running back to retire from football

Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) carries the ball to the end zone for a touchdown against Memphis in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Penn State running back Journey Brown announced he is finished playing football.

Brown made the announcement on social media.

I didn’t even expect to make it this far but it’s about Journey, not the destination. #HLM #SIAM pic.twitter.com/nbQrIsjXzY — SUNNY-D☀️🦕 (@JourneyBrown6) November 11, 2020

Brown is diagnosed with a heart condition called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. The condition is when the heart’s muscles become unusually thick – and the thick muscles can make it more difficult for the heart to pump blood.

Coach James Franklin told reporters Wednesday night after practice that the condition was discovered during routine COVID-19 testing, but Brown’s condition is not a result of COVID-19 or related to COVID-19.

Franklin said doctors discovered the condition in early September. Brown spent the time since then seeing doctors and getting second opinions. Franklin announced during the first game week that Brown could miss the season with an undisclosed medical condition

According to the Mayo Clinic website, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy can lead to “shortness of breath, chest pain or problems in the heart’s electrical system, resulting in life-threatening abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias) or sudden death.”

Brown was set to lead the Penn State rushing attack once again in 2020. He rushed for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019 as a redshirt junior.

Brown’s final football game was one to remember. He racked up a Penn State postseason record 202 yards on the ground on just 16 carries, and totaled two touchdowns in the Nittany Lions Cotton Bowl win over Memphis.

