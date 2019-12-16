Penn State running back surprised with scholarship

One Penn State reserve running back had a moment to remember over the weekend.

Penn State’s Nick Eury was surprised with a scholarship at the team’s end-of-the-year awards banquet Sunday.

All. The. Feels. 🤗@coachjfranklin capped off the 2019 Football Banquet by surprising senior RB @n_eury817 with a scholarship! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/lWVdzqvp33 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 16, 2019

Eury is currently a redshirt junior for Penn State. He participated in Penn State’s senior day festivities in the team’s final home game. Now with a scholarship, the door could be open for Eury playing one more year of college football.

Eury has only played in two games in his college career. He scored his first college touchdown against Idaho at the start of the 2019 season.