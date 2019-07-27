Penn State rookies start training camp with Eagles

The Philadelphia started training camp Thursday with five former Penn State players on the roster.

Four of those players are rookies looking to start their NFL careers. The Eagles drafted former Penn State running back Miles Sanders in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and also picked up defensive end Shareef Miller in the fourth round.

Wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins and offensive lineman Ryan Bates signed with the club as undrafted free agents.

Watch the video above to hear from the Nittany Lions after they finished their first NFL training camp practice.