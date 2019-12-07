Penn State rolls to 22nd straight opening NCAA Tournament win

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State Women’s Volleyball made quick work of Princeton Friday night, sweeping them in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Jonni Parker led a trio of Penn State players with double-digit kills, finishing with a match-high 14 on .312 hitting. Serena Gray tallied 11 kills on .450 hitting, while Kaitlyn Hord hit .444 with 10 kills. Tori Gorrell, who led the team in kills in each of the previous three matches to close out the regular season, contributed nine against the Tigers.



Gabby Blossom registered a double-double with 39 assists, while Kendall White led all players with 13 digs. White has 1,955 for her career and needs just three more to set the program’s all-time record.

Jenna Hampton put together a solid performance in the back row in the win, finishing with nine digs.



Penn State is a perfect 22-0 in the NCAA First Round since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1998. All 22 of those matches were played at Rec Hall.

