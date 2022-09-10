STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State moves to 2-0 after a dominating 46-10 win over Ohio University.

Penn State opted to kick the ball to start the game, following James Franklin’s plan of winning the “middle eight minutes.” The Bobcats were forced to punt after just six plays and 13-yards, setting the Nittany Lions up for their first drive in Beaver Stadium this season.

Penn State turned their opening drive into a touchdown following 12 plays and 77 yards. Sean Clifford started out strong going 6/6 for 62 yards and a few rushes. Clifford played the whole first half and one drive in the third quarter. He went 19/27 for 213 yards and a touchdown. He also added 14 yards and a rushing touchdown on eight carries.

On the next Penn State possession, Nicholas Singleton scores on a a 70-yard rushing touchdown, putting Penn State up 14-0.

Singleton became the first Penn State player since 2020 to have over 100 rushing yards. Singleton finished with 10 carries notching 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Penn State would continue to dominate on both sides of the ball, only allowing 264 total yards of offense to their astounding 572 yards.

5 Star Freshman Quarterback recruit, Drew Allar, was able to take the field for the Nittany Lions shortly after the start of the third. Allar played well going 6/8 for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Keep up to date on everything Penn State sports with our Nittany Nation Newsletter.

Christian Veilleux also suited up late for the Nittany Lions, going 6/7 for 37 yards. Penn State looks to go 3-0 for the second straight season as they travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers on Sept. 17. The game will be available on WTAJ.