Penn State reserve quarterback enters transfer portal

Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens (2) warms up for an NCAA college football game against Iowa in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

One freshman quarterback could get a restart at a different college program.

According to multiple reports, Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens has entered the transfer portal.

Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens enters Transfer Portal

Penn State QB Micah Bowens, a former 3-star prospect, has entered the transfer portal following his freshman season.



PSU returns Sean Clifford, Will Levis and TaQuan Roberson. Freshman Christian Veilleux enrolls this weekend.

Deleting and correcting earlier tweet:



Penn State QB Micah Bowens, a two-time state champ at Las Vegas' Bishop Gorman High, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @RivalsPortal.



https://t.co/3XMK7DuAOC — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) January 15, 2021

Bowens never played a down at Penn State. The freshman enrolled in this past August to join a crowded position room. It is worth mentioning Bowens made his way to Penn State during a pandemic where his freshman experience would prove to be different than past recruiting classes.

Bowens was a two-time state champion at national powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. He was not listed on the official depth chart in 2020 which would place him at best the No. 4 quarterback on Penn State’s roster in 2020.

Sean Clifford and Will Levis split the starting duties. Ta’Quan Roberson served as the No. 3 quarterback.

Bowens will once again be a freshman because no college players lost a year of eligibility in 2020 due to COVID-19.