Penn State reserve quarterback enters transfer portal

One freshman quarterback could get a restart at a different college program.
According to multiple reports, Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens has entered the transfer portal.
Bowens never played a down at Penn State. The freshman enrolled in this past August to join a crowded position room. It is worth mentioning Bowens made his way to Penn State during a pandemic where his freshman experience would prove to be different than past recruiting classes.
Bowens was a two-time state champion at national powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. He was not listed on the official depth chart in 2020 which would place him at best the No. 4 quarterback on Penn State’s roster in 2020.
Sean Clifford and Will Levis split the starting duties. Ta’Quan Roberson served as the No. 3 quarterback.
Bowens will once again be a freshman because no college players lost a year of eligibility in 2020 due to COVID-19.