Penn State remains at 9 in latest AP Poll

Nittany Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Despite a couple of top teams losing this weekend ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions in the Associated Press Poll, Penn State remains ranked at the 9 spot.

No. 7 ranked Miami and no. 4 ranked Florida both lost on Saturday, and both are now ranked below Penn State. Despite both falling, the committee decided not to move Penn State up or down.

Penn State is just a little under two weeks from starting their season on the road against Indiana. It will be the first game of their 10 game schedule.

Penn State will play their first game in Beaver Stadium on Halloween, Saturday, October 31.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


app apple google

Don't Miss