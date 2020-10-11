Penn State remains at 9 in latest AP Poll

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Despite a couple of top teams losing this weekend ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions in the Associated Press Poll, Penn State remains ranked at the 9 spot.

No. 7 ranked Miami and no. 4 ranked Florida both lost on Saturday, and both are now ranked below Penn State. Despite both falling, the committee decided not to move Penn State up or down.

Penn State is just a little under two weeks from starting their season on the road against Indiana. It will be the first game of their 10 game schedule.

Penn State will play their first game in Beaver Stadium on Halloween, Saturday, October 31.