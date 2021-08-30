Penn State releases men’s hockey schedule

Penn State forward Kevin Wall plays against Alaska Fairbanks during an NCAA hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 7-0. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State Nittany Lions men’s hockey team released their 2021-2022 schedule.

Coming off a 10-12 record in 2020, the Nittany Lions are set for a 35 game schedule this season. Twenty games will be at home at the Pegula Ice Arena.

Penn State opens the season on Sunday, October 3 against Long Island University, the newest team in in Division I.

Date Opponent October 4 vs. LIU October 8 vs. Canisius College October 9 vs. Canisius College October 21 vs. Niagara University October 22 vs. Niagara University October 30 vs. North Dakota November 5 at Ohio State November 6 at Ohio State November 11 Michigan November 12 Michigan November 19 at Minnesota November 20 at Minnesota November 23 at St. Thomas November 24 at St. Thomas December 3 vs. Michigan State December 4 vs. Michigan State December 10 at Wisconsin December 11 at Wisconsin December 31 vs. Maine January 1 vs. Maine January 7 vs. Notre Dame January 8 vs. Notre Dame January 14 at Michigan January 15 at Michigan January 21 vs. Wisconsin January 22 vs. Wisconsin January 28 vs. Ohio State January 29 vs. Ohio State February 4 at Notre Dame February 5 at Notre Dame February 18 vs. Minnesota February 19 vs. Minnesota February 25 at Michigan State February 26 at Michigan State March 4-6 Big Ten Quarterfinals March 12 Big Ten Semifinals March 19 Big Ten Championship March 25-27 NCAA Regionals April 7-9 NCAA Frozen Four

