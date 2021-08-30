Penn State releases men’s hockey schedule

Penn State forward Kevin Wall plays against Alaska Fairbanks during an NCAA hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 7-0. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State Nittany Lions men’s hockey team released their 2021-2022 schedule.

Coming off a 10-12 record in 2020, the Nittany Lions are set for a 35 game schedule this season. Twenty games will be at home at the Pegula Ice Arena.

Penn State opens the season on Sunday, October 3 against Long Island University, the newest team in in Division I.

DateOpponent
October 4vs. LIU
October 8vs. Canisius College
October 9vs. Canisius College
October 21vs. Niagara University
October 22vs. Niagara University
October 30vs. North Dakota
November 5at Ohio State
November 6at Ohio State
November 11Michigan
November 12Michigan
November 19at Minnesota
November 20at Minnesota
November 23at St. Thomas
November 24at St. Thomas
December 3vs. Michigan State
December 4vs. Michigan State
December 10at Wisconsin
December 11at Wisconsin
December 31vs. Maine
January 1vs. Maine
January 7vs. Notre Dame
January 8vs. Notre Dame
January 14at Michigan
January 15at Michigan
January 21vs. Wisconsin
January 22vs. Wisconsin
January 28vs. Ohio State
January 29vs. Ohio State
February 4at Notre Dame
February 5at Notre Dame
February 18vs. Minnesota
February 19vs. Minnesota
February 25at Michigan State
February 26at Michigan State
March 4-6Big Ten Quarterfinals
March 12Big Ten Semifinals
March 19Big Ten Championship
March 25-27NCAA Regionals
April 7-9NCAA Frozen Four

