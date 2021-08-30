Penn State releases men’s hockey schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State Nittany Lions men’s hockey team released their 2021-2022 schedule.
Coming off a 10-12 record in 2020, the Nittany Lions are set for a 35 game schedule this season. Twenty games will be at home at the Pegula Ice Arena.
Penn State opens the season on Sunday, October 3 against Long Island University, the newest team in in Division I.
|Date
|Opponent
|October 4
|vs. LIU
|October 8
|vs. Canisius College
|October 9
|vs. Canisius College
|October 21
|vs. Niagara University
|October 22
|vs. Niagara University
|October 30
|vs. North Dakota
|November 5
|at Ohio State
|November 6
|at Ohio State
|November 11
|Michigan
|November 12
|Michigan
|November 19
|at Minnesota
|November 20
|at Minnesota
|November 23
|at St. Thomas
|November 24
|at St. Thomas
|December 3
|vs. Michigan State
|December 4
|vs. Michigan State
|December 10
|at Wisconsin
|December 11
|at Wisconsin
|December 31
|vs. Maine
|January 1
|vs. Maine
|January 7
|vs. Notre Dame
|January 8
|vs. Notre Dame
|January 14
|at Michigan
|January 15
|at Michigan
|January 21
|vs. Wisconsin
|January 22
|vs. Wisconsin
|January 28
|vs. Ohio State
|January 29
|vs. Ohio State
|February 4
|at Notre Dame
|February 5
|at Notre Dame
|February 18
|vs. Minnesota
|February 19
|vs. Minnesota
|February 25
|at Michigan State
|February 26
|at Michigan State
|March 4-6
|Big Ten Quarterfinals
|March 12
|Big Ten Semifinals
|March 19
|Big Ten Championship
|March 25-27
|NCAA Regionals
|April 7-9
|NCAA Frozen Four
