Penn State releases 2020 depth chart, Parsons listed as kick returner

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WTAJ) – Saturday was supposed to be the annual Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium, but instead of hundreds of thousands descending upon Happy Valley, everything felt empty.

Courtesy: Abby Drey – Centre Daily Times

However, Penn State football did release a version of its spring depth chart, even though zero practices were held. The reveal, at first, included Micah Parsons as the number one kick returner. Other highlights included Jordan Stout both kicking and holding, and Journey Brown listed as the top running back.

First depth chart released Saturday morning

However, a few hours later, Penn State released another depth chart to clarify a few things. Parsons is now listed as the number one “Off Returner,” essentially the person who stands just in front of the actual kick returner, which would be Journey Brown. Jake Pinegar is also listed as the kicker, while Jordan Stout will handle kickoff, punting, and holding. For more on the depth chart, check out the one below.