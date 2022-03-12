UNIVERISTY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Former Governor Mifflin and freshman Penn State running back Nick Singleton won Mr. PA Football for Class 4-6A.

The early enrollee at Penn State was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year and the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year.

In his senior year, Singleton ran for 2,059 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Singleton beat out fellow Penn State early enrollee, quarterback Beau Pribula from Central York, for the award.

Junior quarterbacks Jeff Hoenstine from Central and Bishop Guilfoyle’s Karson Kiesewetter were finalists for the Small School Award.

