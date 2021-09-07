Penn State ranks 11th in Top 25 Associated Press poll

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State was placed Tuesday in the Top 25 teams of The Associated Press college football poll.
The Nittany Lions were ranked 11th in the poll and awarded 908 points following their 16 – 10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. Points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote.
The full list of top 25 teams are listed below:
|1. Alabama (59)
|1-0
|1571
|1
|2. Georgia (4)
|1-0
|1507
|5
|3. Ohio St.
|1-0
|1437
|4
|4. Oklahoma
|1-0
|1374
|2
|5. Texas A&M
|1-0
|1288
|6
|6. Clemson
|0-1
|1231
|3
|7. Cincinnati
|1-0
|1136
|8
|8. Notre Dame
|1-0
|1070
|9
|9. Iowa St.
|1-0
|1045
|7
|10. Iowa
|1-0
|942
|18
|11. Penn St.
|1-0
|908
|19
|12. Oregon
|1-0
|883
|11
|13. Florida
|1-0
|842
|13
|14. Southern Cal
|1-0
|789
|15
|15. Texas
|1-0
|683
|21
|16. UCLA
|2-0
|668
|–
|17. Coastal Carolina
|1-0
|384
|22
|18. Wisconsin
|0-1
|376
|12
|19. Virginia Tech
|1-0
|359
|–
|20. Mississippi
|1-0
|335
|–
|21. Utah
|1-0
|334
|24
|22. Miami
|0-1
|229
|14
|23. Arizona St.
|1-0
|222
|25
|24. North Carolina
|0-1
|198
|10
|25. Auburn
|1-0
|83
|–
Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma St. 39, Indiana 37, Michigan St. 28, Nevada 23, Kansas St. 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball St. 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida St. 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian St. 1.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
