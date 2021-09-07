Penn State ranks 11th in Top 25 Associated Press poll

Penn State place kicker Jordan Stout punts against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State was placed Tuesday in the Top 25 teams of The Associated Press college football poll.

The Nittany Lions were ranked 11th in the poll and awarded 908 points following their 16 – 10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. Points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote.

The full list of top 25 teams are listed below:

1. Alabama (59)1-015711
2. Georgia (4)1-015075
3. Ohio St.1-014374
4. Oklahoma1-013742
5. Texas A&amp;M1-012886
6. Clemson0-112313
7. Cincinnati1-011368
8. Notre Dame1-010709
9. Iowa St.1-010457
10. Iowa1-094218
11. Penn St.1-090819
12. Oregon1-088311
13. Florida1-084213
14. Southern Cal1-078915
15. Texas1-068321
16. UCLA2-0668
17. Coastal Carolina1-038422
18. Wisconsin0-137612
19. Virginia Tech1-0359
20. Mississippi1-0335
21. Utah1-033424
22. Miami0-122914
23. Arizona St.1-022225
24. North Carolina0-119810
25. Auburn1-083

Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma St. 39, Indiana 37, Michigan St. 28, Nevada 23, Kansas St. 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball St. 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida St. 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian St. 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

