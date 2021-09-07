Penn State ranks 11th in Top 25 Associated Press poll

Penn State place kicker Jordan Stout punts against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State was placed Tuesday in the Top 25 teams of The Associated Press college football poll.

The Nittany Lions were ranked 11th in the poll and awarded 908 points following their 16 – 10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. Points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote.

The full list of top 25 teams are listed below:

1. Alabama (59) 1-0 1571 1 2. Georgia (4) 1-0 1507 5 3. Ohio St. 1-0 1437 4 4. Oklahoma 1-0 1374 2 5. Texas A&M 1-0 1288 6 6. Clemson 0-1 1231 3 7. Cincinnati 1-0 1136 8 8. Notre Dame 1-0 1070 9 9. Iowa St. 1-0 1045 7 10. Iowa 1-0 942 18 11. Penn St. 1-0 908 19 12. Oregon 1-0 883 11 13. Florida 1-0 842 13 14. Southern Cal 1-0 789 15 15. Texas 1-0 683 21 16. UCLA 2-0 668 – 17. Coastal Carolina 1-0 384 22 18. Wisconsin 0-1 376 12 19. Virginia Tech 1-0 359 – 20. Mississippi 1-0 335 – 21. Utah 1-0 334 24 22. Miami 0-1 229 14 23. Arizona St. 1-0 222 25 24. North Carolina 0-1 198 10 25. Auburn 1-0 83 –

Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma St. 39, Indiana 37, Michigan St. 28, Nevada 23, Kansas St. 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball St. 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida St. 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian St. 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.