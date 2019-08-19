Penn State ranked in preseason AP Poll

According to the Associated Press, Penn State will start the season ranked in the Top-25.
The 2019 Penn State Nittany Lions check in at No. 15 in the Preaseason AP Top-25. Ohio State is the Big Ten’s top-ranked team at No. 5 followed by Michigan at No. 7.
Michigan State, Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska are also ranked in the Top-25.
You can view the full AP Poll here courtesy of the Associated Press:
|Team
|PV Rank
|Conference
|Points
|1
|Clemson (15-0)
|1
|ACC
|1,540
|2
|Alabama (14-1)
|2
|SEC
|1,496
|3
|Georgia (11-3)
|7
|SEC
|1,403
|4
|Oklahoma (12-2)
|4
|Big 12
|1,331
|5
|Ohio State (13-1)
|3
|Big Ten
|1,261
|6
|LSU (10-3)
|6
|SEC
|1,199
|7
|Michigan (10-3)
|14
|Big Ten
|1,164
|8
|Florida (10-3)
|7
|SEC
|1,054
|9
|Notre Dame (12-1)
|5
|IA Independents
|1,044
|10
|Texas (10-4)
|9
|Big 12
|1,005
|11
|Oregon (9-4)
|Pac-12
|860
|12
|Texas A&M (9-4)
|16
|SEC
|852
|13
|Washington (10-4)
|13
|Pac-12
|786
|14
|Utah (9-5)
|Pac-12
|772
|15
|Penn State (9-4)
|17
|Big Ten
|651
|16
|Auburn (8-5)
|SEC
|578
|17
|UCF (12-1)
|11
|American Athletic
|410
|18
|Michigan State (7-6)
|Big Ten
|377
|19
|Wisconsin (8-5)
|Big Ten
|370
|20
|Iowa (9-4)
|25
|Big Ten
|330
|21
|Iowa State (8-5)
|Big 12
|302
|22
|Syracuse (10-3)
|15
|ACC
|209
|23
|Washington State (11-2)
|10
|Pac-12
|200
|24
|Nebraska (4-8)
|Big Ten
|154
|25
|Stanford (9-4)
|Pac-12