Penn State ranked in preseason AP Poll

According to the Associated Press, Penn State will start the season ranked in the Top-25.

The 2019 Penn State Nittany Lions check in at No. 15 in the Preaseason AP Top-25. Ohio State is the Big Ten’s top-ranked team at No. 5 followed by Michigan at No. 7.

Michigan State, Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska are also ranked in the Top-25.

You can view the full AP Poll here courtesy of the Associated Press:

TeamPV RankConferencePoints
1Clemson (15-0)1ACC1,540
2Alabama (14-1)2SEC1,496
3Georgia (11-3)7SEC1,403
4Oklahoma (12-2)4Big 121,331
5Ohio State (13-1)3Big Ten1,261
6LSU (10-3)6SEC1,199
7Michigan (10-3)14Big Ten1,164
8Florida (10-3)7SEC1,054
9Notre Dame (12-1)5IA Independents1,044
10Texas (10-4)9Big 121,005
11Oregon (9-4)Pac-12860
12Texas A&M (9-4)16SEC852
13Washington (10-4)13Pac-12786
14Utah (9-5)Pac-12772
15Penn State (9-4)17Big Ten651
16Auburn (8-5)SEC578
17UCF (12-1)11American Athletic410
18Michigan State (7-6)Big Ten377
19Wisconsin (8-5)Big Ten370
20Iowa (9-4)25Big Ten330
21Iowa State (8-5)Big 12302
22Syracuse (10-3)15ACC209
23Washington State (11-2)10Pac-12200
24Nebraska (4-8)Big Ten154
25Stanford (9-4)Pac-12

