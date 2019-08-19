Penn State ranked in preseason AP Poll

According to the Associated Press, Penn State will start the season ranked in the Top-25.

The 2019 Penn State Nittany Lions check in at No. 15 in the Preaseason AP Top-25. Ohio State is the Big Ten’s top-ranked team at No. 5 followed by Michigan at No. 7.

Michigan State, Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska are also ranked in the Top-25.

You can view the full AP Poll here courtesy of the Associated Press: