INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Sessoms scored 18 points and No. 11 seed Penn State rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat sixth-seeded Ohio State 71-68 in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.

Ohio State guard Jamari Wheeler (55) dribbles during an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

Penn State guard Sam Sessoms dribbles past Ohio State guard Jamari Wheeler (55) as Penn State forward John Harrar (21) sets a screen during an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoots over Ohio State guard Jimmy Sotos (1) during an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

Penn State guard Myles Dread (2) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

Penn State forward John Harrar (21) scores a layup and is fouled by Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) during an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

Penn State guard Myles Dread (2) shoots a free throw against Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

Penn State guard Sam Sessoms (12) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

Penn State’s Jalen Pickett (22) talks with his teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Nittany Lions ended a four-game skid against Ohio State and advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018, where they will face No. 3 seed and ninth-ranked Purdue. Penn State (14-16) used a 14-3 run for their first lead of the game, 56-54, with about six minutes to play.

It was a two-possession game inside the final minute until Jamari Wheeler hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Ohio State (19-11).

