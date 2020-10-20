Penn State prepares for season opener against Indiana: What you need to know

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs the ball against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov.16, 2019. Penn State defeated 34-27. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After nearly 10 months without Penn State football, the delayed season will start on the road against Indiana on Oct. 24.

Head coach James Franklin said he thinks Penn State is in a good place and is looking forward to taking advantage of this week and being prepared as possible. Penn State won this matchup last year at home, defeating Indiana 34-27.

Franklin added that he thinks this is the best Indiana football team they have seen so far.

Whop Philyor is the player to watch for Indiana. The senior wide receiver has been described by Franklin as a playmaker.

“He’s a big reason why we and I feel so strongly about Indiana and what coach [Tom] Allen has built there,” Franklin said. “I know he’s motivated for this game.”

Philyor has been described as the player that everybody in the Big Ten is going to be concerned about when they face Indiana, whether he is at wide receiver or punt return.

In terms of where the Nittany Lions are stacked up, Franklin thinks this Penn State team has more significant depth in comparison to two years ago but noted the talent in the conference.

“You better be ready to play, week in and week out,” he said.

Junior quarterback Sean Clifford has been getting more comfortable in the pocket and is developing more efficiency with his movements, according to Franklin. He stated that Clifford has been more accurate and consistent in practice, and is growing more comfortable in his leadership position.

Freshman wide receiver Parker Washington will be one to watch on Saturday. Franklin said that Washington has elite ball skills and is almost built like a running back, noting that he is interested to see his run after catch ability.

Washington has been performing well in contested catch situations and quarterbacks trust that he will be where he needs to be on routes, according to Franklin.

While the linebacker squad has to replace three starters, including Micah Parsons, Franklin has acknowledged some players that have stepped up to the plate: Jesse Luketa, Lance Dixon, Ellis Brooks, Brandon Smith and Charlie Katshir.

Franklin said Katshir creates flexibility and can play multiple positions, adding that the leadership and ability to run the defense from Ellis and Brooks has been impressive.

This is the first Penn State game on the road since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The team will be making some changes, including eating meals before their flight instead of during it so that the team will not have to remove their masks while they are on the plane.

“We’ve done a good job with our bubble in happy valley, but there are gonna be some new elements added to their routine this week by going on the road,” Franklin said.

Kickoff is slated on Saturday for 3:30 p.m. ET.