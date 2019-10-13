Penn State players wear ‘Chains, tattoos, dreads and WE ARE’ shirts during warm-ups

UPDATE: According to reports, Penn State officials confiscated the shirts during the warm-ups. Penn State athletics released a statement about taking away the shirts:
“While we are supportive of our students expressing themselves in a thoughtful manner, they are expected to wear team-issued apparel on game day. We asked our students to remove the shirts out of an abundance of caution for NCAA compliance.”Penn State Athletics on shirts
IOWA CITY, Ia. (WTAJ) — In light of the letter earlier this week written by a Johnstown man saying safety Jonathan Sutherland’s dreads are “disgusting” a handful of Penn State players warmed up in shirts that said “‘Chains, tattoos, dreads and WE ARE.”
Penn State is taking on Iowa tonight.