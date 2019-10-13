Penn State players wear ‘Chains, tattoos, dreads and WE ARE’ shirts during warm-ups

UPDATE: According to reports, Penn State officials confiscated the shirts during the warm-ups. Penn State athletics released a statement about taking away the shirts:

“While we are supportive of our students expressing themselves in a thoughtful manner, they are expected to wear team-issued apparel on game day. We asked our students to remove the shirts out of an abundance of caution for NCAA compliance.” Penn State Athletics on shirts

IOWA CITY, Ia. (WTAJ) — In light of the letter earlier this week written by a Johnstown man saying safety Jonathan Sutherland’s dreads are “disgusting” a handful of Penn State players warmed up in shirts that said “‘Chains, tattoos, dreads and WE ARE.”

PSU CB Lamont Wade warming up in a t-shirt that reads: Chains, tattoos, dreads & WE ARE pic.twitter.com/bLzY1C84Kj — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 12, 2019

Penn State is taking on Iowa tonight.